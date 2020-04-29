Google parent Alphabet quarterly revenue beats estimates

Google parent Alphabet quarterly revenue beats estimatesReuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 01:40 IST
Google parent Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, recording 13% growth even as companies drastically slashed spending during the coronavirus crisis.
Revenue rose to $41.2 billion from $36.34 billion a year-ago. (https://bit.ly/2Ylfuoh)
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $40.3 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
