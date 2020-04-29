Left Menu
Development News Edition

100 Thieves, Cloud9 prevail in Road to Rio - NA

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 07:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 07:13 IST
100 Thieves, Cloud9 prevail in Road to Rio - NA

100 Thieves swept Triumph 2-0, and Cloud9 edged Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Tuesday at the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event. Rounding out the Group A slate on Tuesday, Gen.G Esports received a forfeit victory after the Orgless team disbanded and exited the event.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for North America, South America and Europe started this week. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The North American event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals.

All playoff matches are best-of-three. The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and $18,000 of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points and $13,000.

The two groups will play on alternating days through May 3. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10. On Tuesday, Cloud9 opened with a 19-17 overtime win on Dust II by claiming the last three rounds before Evil Geniuses leveled the match by taking Nuke 16-8. The decisive third map, Overpass, went to Cloud9 by a 16-9 count.

100 Thieves took down Triumph 16-10 on Dust II and 16-10 on Vertigo. Group B is in action Wednesday with three matches:

--Team Liquid vs. Team Envy --Bad News Bears vs. MIBR

--FURIA Esports vs. Yeah Gaming ESL One: Road to Rio - North America standings, with win-loss record and map differential

*Group A 1. Gen.G, 3-0

2. 100 Thieves, 3-1 3. Triumph, 2-2

4. Cloud9, 2-1 5. Evil Geniuses, 1-2

6. Orgless, 0-5 (withdrew) *Map differentials in Group A are currently unclear due to Orgless' withdrawal

Group B T1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, +27

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0, +9 3. Team Envy, 1-1, +13

4. MIBR, 1-1, +8 T5. Bad News Bears, 0-2, -14

T5. Yeah Gaming, 0-2, -43 --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

100 Thieves, Cloud9 prevail in Road to Rio - NA

100 Thieves swept Triumph 2-0, and Cloud9 edged Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Tuesday at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Rounding out the Group A slate on Tuesday, Gen.G Esports received a forfeit victory after the Orgless team disban...

Winston Peters lauds diplomats' work in helping NZ manage COVID-19 crisis

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has lauded the work of New Zealands diplomats and consular officials in helping New Zealand manage the global COVID-19 crisis.From the beginning of the outbreak, New Zealand has engaged in very active diploma...

NITI Bhavan to resume normal operations after 48 hours

As per the Health Ministrys protocol, the NITI Bhavan will resume normal operations after 48 hours, NITI Aayog said on Tuesday. All officers of NITI Aayog are functional, available and currently working from home. As per the protocol of the...

Michigan Congressman Amash weighs third-party presidential bid

Representative Justin Amash, the Republican-turned-independent from Michigan, announced Tuesday night that he would explore running for president as a Libertarian, the strongest sign yet that he will run as a third-party candidate.Amashs lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020