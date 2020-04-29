100 Thieves, Cloud9 prevail in Road to Rio - NA

100 Thieves swept Triumph 2-0, and Cloud9 edged Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Tuesday at the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event. Rounding out the Group A slate on Tuesday, Gen.G Esports received a forfeit victory after the Orgless team disbanded and exited the event.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for North America, South America and Europe started this week. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The North American event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals.

All playoff matches are best-of-three. The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and $18,000 of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points and $13,000.

The two groups will play on alternating days through May 3. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10. On Tuesday, Cloud9 opened with a 19-17 overtime win on Dust II by claiming the last three rounds before Evil Geniuses leveled the match by taking Nuke 16-8. The decisive third map, Overpass, went to Cloud9 by a 16-9 count.

100 Thieves took down Triumph 16-10 on Dust II and 16-10 on Vertigo. Group B is in action Wednesday with three matches:

--Team Liquid vs. Team Envy --Bad News Bears vs. MIBR

--FURIA Esports vs. Yeah Gaming ESL One: Road to Rio - North America standings, with win-loss record and map differential

*Group A 1. Gen.G, 3-0

2. 100 Thieves, 3-1 3. Triumph, 2-2

4. Cloud9, 2-1 5. Evil Geniuses, 1-2

6. Orgless, 0-5 (withdrew) *Map differentials in Group A are currently unclear due to Orgless' withdrawal

Group B T1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, +27

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0, +9 3. Team Envy, 1-1, +13

4. MIBR, 1-1, +8 T5. Bad News Bears, 0-2, -14

T5. Yeah Gaming, 0-2, -43 --Field Level Media