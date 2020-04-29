Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies after long battle with cancer

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:24 IST
Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies after long battle with cancer
Indian actor Irrfan Khan (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Irrfan Khan, an Indian film star who brought a modern sensibility to recent hit movies and featured in several Hollywood films such as "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake" , died on Wednesday.

Khan's death, after a prolonged battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman for the actor in a brief statement.

Khan was among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in western cinema, following earlier crossover pioneers like Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth, and Om Puri.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey donates masks and other equipment to US

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to stand in solidarity with the United States in its struggle against the coronavirus pandemic and as it recovers from the outbreak. In a letter sent to Donald Trump, Erdogan also said he ...

Cricket South Africa has asked me to lead Proteas again, reveals De Villiers

Cricket South Africa has asked AB de Villiers to lead the national side once again but the dashing batsman wants to ensure that he is in top form when the time comes for donning the national colours. De Villiers, an explosive batsman, annou...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Tentative Approval for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin Tablets, 10 mg/5 mg

MUMBAI, April 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA Glenmark has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food Drug Administration U.S. FDA for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin Tablets, 10 mg5 mg, the generic v...

Sports-On this day... April 30

ON THIS DAY -- April 30 April 30, 1997SOCCER - Georgias Georgi Kinkladze evades Paul Inces attempted tackle while Gary Neville and Rob Lee look on during their 1998 World Cup qualifier at Wembley which England won 2-0. Georgia did not quali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020