Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's a boy: British PM Johnson and fiancee 'thrilled' by birth of a son

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:10 IST
It's a boy: British PM Johnson and fiancee 'thrilled' by birth of a son
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday at a London hospital, slightly earlier than had been expected.

Both mother and child are doing well, a spokeswoman said. Symonds had been expected to give birth in the early summer. "The Prime Minister and Ms. Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning," a spokeswoman said. "Both mother and baby are doing very well.

"The PM and Ms. Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team." Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for COVID-19 which he said had threatened his life. Symonds also had symptoms of the virus but recovered swiftly.

"Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident," said Johnson's finance minister, Rishi Sunak. Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said: "Wonderful news. Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds."

The couple, who have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in July, announced in February that they were expecting their first child. Johnson, who refuses to say how many children he has in total, was previously married to Marina Wheeler, and they had four children together. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and they divorced earlier this year.

Few British leaders have had babies while in office, although other recent occupants have seen their families expand while at Downing Street. David Cameron's wife, Samantha, gave birth to their daughter, Florence, in 2010 and Tony Blair's wife Cherie gave birth to their son, Leo, in 2006. Before that, Frances, the wife of John Russell, a 19th Century Whig, and Liberal politician, gave birth to two children in 1848 and 1849 while he was in office.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID strains: Dancer performs 'virus melody' in empty Budapest square

Dressed in black and wearing a facemask, the dancer leaps and pirouttes across Budapests deserted central Heroes Square - to the strains of a melody that mirrors the molecular structure of the coronavirus.To mark World Dance Day, Zsolt Venc...

My week as a COVID-19 patient

As a photojournalist waiting to capture some of the most crucial happenings around me, nothing could have prepared me for a week as a COVID-19 patient. While the viral outbreak engulfed Maharashtra and Mumbai, in particular, I continued doc...

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in interaction with MPs says next session of Parliament depends on situation on the ground.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in interaction with MPs says next session of Parliament depends on situation on the ground....

Myanmar military may be committing new war crimes, says departing rights envoy

The departing U.N. human rights envoy for Myanmar said its military may be committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Rakhine and Chin states, where fighting between government troops and ethnic minority rebels has intensified.Two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020