Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India and registered its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control. The Foreign Office claimed that due to the "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" by the Indian forces in the Rakhchikri sector on Tuesday, two women sustained serious injuries.

The Indian security forces "along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting the civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons," the FO alleged. It said that the Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

