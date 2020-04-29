Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona what? Tesla retail investors appear unfazed by virus impact

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:19 IST
Corona what? Tesla retail investors appear unfazed by virus impact

When Tesla Inc reports first-quarter results after the bell on Wednesday, many individual shareholders will not be looking for details on the subject that drives most conversations: the effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Their view vastly differs from that of traditional analysts and institutional investors, who want to hear updates on Tesla's 2020 cash flow and potential moves to boost demand during a prolonged recession due to the epidemic.

Submitting questions for Tesla's earnings call on a website https://app.saytechnologies.com/tesla?origin=https://ir.tesla.com/events/event-details/tesla-inc-q1-2020-financial-results-and-qa-webcast, retail investors want to learn about Tesla's steps to expand into the robotaxi market, the company's self-driving technology and even plans to create airless tires to reduce maintenance costs. Of the top 50 questions, only four refer to the novel coronavirus, with one investor asking what safeguards Tesla would implement to protect employees at U.S. factories. Another probed whether Tesla had plans to expand into the grocery delivery market, where demand has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk early Wednesday morning tweeted "FREE AMERICA NOW" and shared an opinion article arguing that severe lockdown orders have not saved many lives, tweeting "Give people their freedom back." Analysts expect Musk to provide details on Tesla's plans to restart factory operations after its only U.S. vehicle factory near San Francisco was forced to close at the end of March. The company originally said it would resume operations on May 4, but Bay Area health officials on Monday extended shelter-in-place orders to the end of May.

Investors can vote for a particular question on the website and Tesla management generally answers the most popular ones during an earnings call. Currently, the No. 1 retail investor question is whether Musk will stick to his target for a 50% compound annual growth rate over the next five to 10 years, or whether a 40% target would be more realistic.

Many analysts expect Tesla to have a compound annual growth rate of around 20%. Analysts on average expect March quarter revenue to jump 30% to $5.9 billion, according to Refinitiv, down from an initial February estimate of $6.7 billion.

Tesla in early April reported strong vehicle deliveries in the first three months of 2020 - a time when other U.S. carmakers grappled with a slump in sales as virus woes and lockdown restrictions began taking hold. The company in mid-February raised $2 billion in a stock offering, and investors on Wednesday will probe whether that covers the company's cash burn at a time when Tesla ramps up production of its new Model Y sport utility vehicle.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Gilead says remdesivir trials show improvement for COVID-19 patients

Gilead Sciences Inc on Wednesday said its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19, and provided data suggesting it worked better when given earlier in the course of infection.The closely wat...

No dearth of beds for COVID-19 patients in Kolkata hospitals : Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that there are still as many as 790 beds ready for coronavirus patients in hospitals of Kolkata. There were some who tried to spread rumours that there are no beds in hospitals of Kolkata to ...

Stocks charge higher on hopes for progress in fighting virus

Stocks charged higher around the world Wednesday following an encouraging but preliminary report on a possible treatment for COVID-19. The SP 500 rose 1.9per cent in early trading, and stocks in Europe also jumped after Gilead Sciences put ...

Pak shells forward posts along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Wednesday, a defence spokesperson said. The Pakistani troops initiated small arms firing and m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020