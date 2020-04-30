Left Menu
Valorant numbers dip below 100M, but still setting records

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 02:00 IST
Valorant viewership has dipped below 100 million hours watched, but the game is still drawing record numbers. According to figures published by The Esports Observer for the week of April 20-26, Valorant ranked No. 1 on Twitch with 65.29 million hours watched.

That total dwarf the figures for other esports titles including League of Legends (29.61 million), Fortnite (21.38), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (17.45), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (16.16) and Dota 2 (11.04). Riot Games launched the closed beta version of Valorant on April 7.

