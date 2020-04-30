Valorant numbers dip below 100M, but still setting records

Valorant viewership has dipped below 100 million hours watched, but the game is still drawing record numbers. According to figures published by The Esports Observer for the week of April 20-26, Valorant ranked No. 1 on Twitch with 65.29 million hours watched.

That total dwarf the figures for other esports titles including League of Legends (29.61 million), Fortnite (21.38), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (17.45), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (16.16) and Dota 2 (11.04). Riot Games launched the closed beta version of Valorant on April 7.