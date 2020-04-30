Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian man, pregnant wife found dead in murder-suicide in New Jersey

PTI | New York | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 09:40 IST
Indian man, pregnant wife found dead in murder-suicide in New Jersey
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A 35-year old Indian woman, who was five months pregnant, was founded murdered in her apartment and her husband was found dead in an apparent suicide in the Hudson River near here, authorities said. Garima Kothari was found unresponsive with trauma to her upper body on April 26 by Jersey City police officers, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. Following an autopsy by the Regional Medical Examiner, Kothari's death was ruled homicide. She suffered multiple injuries in her upper body. Additionally, the Medical Examiner determined that Kothari was approximately five months pregnant. Kothari's husband Man Mohan Mall, 37, was found dead in the Hudson River in Jersey City. The Jersey City Police Department was responding to a report of the possible suicide attempt in the Hudson River. They found an unresponsive Mall in the river near Montgomery Street and Exchange Place in Jersey City. The mall was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of Mall's death is still pending with the Regional Medical Examiner.

The Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit is investigating the case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department. While it seems that the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide, the final determination is pending until the complete findings of the Regional Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities have sought information on the murder-suicide.

According to a report in the Daily Voice, Kothari was a talented chef, and Mall was an alumnus of the India Institute of Technology (IIT), who had come to the US to pursue his master's degree at Columbia University. The couple owned an Indian restaurant 'Nukkad', a few blocks from their Jersey City high-rise apartment. "They were a nice couple," said an employee of Nukkad, according to the report. A family member described Mall as a "very intelligent and caring person" and Kothari as a "talented chef" who was extremely friendly and dedicated to her profession, the report said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indian man, pregnant wife found dead in murder-suicide in New Jersey

A 35-year old Indian woman, who was five months pregnant, was founded murdered in her apartment and her husband was found dead in an apparent suicide in the Hudson River near here, authorities said. Garima Kothari was found unresponsive wit...

Great actor, good human being: Javadekar's tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, saying he was not only a great actor but also a good human being. The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not...

UP police orders 10,000 PPE kits as 28 cops test positive

The Uttar Pradesh police has ordered over 10,000 personal protective equipments and asked cops above the age of 55 years with health history to stay off the frontline duty after 28 of them tested positive. Director General of Police Hitesh ...

Many Japanese defy appeals to stay home to curb virus

Under Japans coronavirus state of emergency, people have been asked to stay home. Many are not. Some still have to commute to their jobs despite risks of infection, while others continue to dine out, picnic in parks, and crowd into grocery ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020