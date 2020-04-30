Left Menu
Trump has shown true leadership during pandemic: Top campaign official

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 12:49 IST
Trump has shown true leadership during pandemic: Top campaign official
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Lashing out at the opposition Democrats and the mainstream media for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Trump administration, a top campaign official on Wednesday asserted that the President has shown true leadership during the current coronavirus pandemic. The US, the worst affected country, has reported 1,039,909 COVID-19 cases and 60,967 deaths due to the disease. "President Trump has shown true leadership during the current crisis, even as radical Democrats and the mainstream media attack his administration with lies and disinformation," said Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee during a virtual panel discussion on "Women for Trump: Empower Hour" organized by the Trump Campaign. "President Trump has delivered on his promises for all Americans - especially women - and will continue to do so for four more years," she said during the panel discussion, which among others was addressed by and National Co-Chairs of the Women for Trump Advisory Board Dr. Gina Loudon, Katrina Campins, and Madison Giotto.

The panel discussed Trump's actions on the coronavirus and re-open the American economy, as well as how the President's leadership has benefited women across the country, said a media release issued by the Trump campaign. Several US states have initiated the process to reopen their economies. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom outlined the phased reopening of his state. Schools and colleges, he said, could start in July-August. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has also announced the first phase reopening of the state. Tennessee on Monday allowed reopening of restaurants and later this week retail outlets could resume their businesses. Pennsylvania has announced the three-phase reopening of the state beginning May 3. States like South Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio, have announced the phased reopening of their economies. The state of Utah on Tuesday announced relax restrictions and offered a mask to its residents.

In New York -- the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US -- non-essential businesses are ordered to stay closed till May 15. New York along with other states, including New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, have announced to coordinate reopening. "Every day it becomes clearer that Joe Biden is unfit to serve as President of the United States. Only President Trump has the strength and stamina to defeat the coronavirus, defend our constitutional liberties, and bring our economy roaring back," said Dr. Loudon during the panel discussion. Campins said Trump has made a point of uplifting women since the beginning of his career. "The advances that we have made during his presidency are a testament to that fact," she said. "As Joe Biden and the radical left attempt to use this crisis to take away the constitutional rights of every American and enforce socialism, President Trump is tirelessly defending our health, safety, and freedom," said Gesiotto. "When the American people re-elect President Trump, we will be ensured four more years of 'Promises Made, Promises Kept'."

