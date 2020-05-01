Fnatic fire strategic coach 'Veigar v2' over remarks

Fnatic fired Marius "Veigar v2" Aune, the strategic coach of its League of Legends team, after learning of previous online posts of a pedophilic nature. "We have been made aware today of several extremely concerning messages sent by a contractor associated with our League of Legends team," the team posted on Twitter on Thursday without mentioning his name. "These messages were sent in 2017 and 2018, prior to his association with Fnatic.

"We have immediately severed all ties with this individual." In a TwitLonger post, Veigar v2 apologized for his previous actions and acknowledged making inappropriate comments on at least one photo about a woman and her sister, who reportedly was 7 at the time.

"In 2017 - 2018 i was 16-17 Years old and involved with a disgusting group of people, i said really really disgusting things that i still cannot believe what i said," Veigar v2 wrote. "At the end of 2018 i started to grow up and realised how [expletive deleted] everything ive done in the past was and i wanted to leave it all behind me, i removed myself from the people that influenced me.

"I commited myself to trying to do something with my life and from there on i have never ever said anything even remotely close to what i said in those pictures." Earlier this week, screenshots of his remarks were shared in an online thread where people discussed his past and treatment of his teammates.

The Norwegian began his LOL career in early 2018 and has played with teams that include Movistar Riders, Movistar Blues and Riddle Esports. --Field Level Media