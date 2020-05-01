Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria says casualties in Homs blast, war monitor says Israel behind it

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:16 IST
Syria says casualties in Homs blast, war monitor says Israel behind it
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Syrian army said on Friday a series of blasts at an ammunition depot east of Homs city led to casualties but was not caused by an attack as earlier announced, but a war monitor said it was the result of an Israeli strike.

The army said in a statement released on state television there were civilian losses without elaborating on details. The U.K. based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli strikes on a military base run by Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah, which lies on the Homs-Palmyra road, caused the series of blasts.

The war monitor echoed reports by residents of the area that the sounds of the explosions were heard across Homs city. The attack follows overnight strikes by Israeli helicopters from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights on Iranian bases in southern Syria, according to the monitor and intelligence sources.

Syria announced after midnight Israel had attacked, but did not elaborate on the targets in Quneitra province. It rarely says Iranian bases are hit. Israel in recent years has launched hundreds of attacks on Iranian-backed militias and their bases in Syria, where they have a large presence across the country.

Israel was stepping up its raids in Syria at a time when world attention and the region, including Syria, was distracted with tackling the new coronavirus, a regional intelligence source said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Shareholder advisor urges vote of no confidence for Deutsche Bank chair

Top shareholder advisor Glass Lewis has called on Deutsche Bank investors to vote against ratifying the actions of the banks chairman Paul Achleitner at this months annual general meeting citing performance concerns.We believe that a vote a...

Chevron cuts 2020 spending plans again as quarterly revenue declines

Chevron Corp on Friday lowered its capital expenditure forecast for 2020 by another 2 billion as its first-quarter revenue took a big hit from the crash in oil prices.Its total revenue and other income fell more than 10 to 31.50 billion in ...

Coronavirus trial drug Remdesivir's maker hopes for swift FDA approval -interview

The chief executive of Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the experimental coronavirus drug Remdesivir, said on Friday he expected the Food and Drug Administration to act quickly over the companys application for approval.It would try to get the...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Pondy, tally rises to four

A 51-year-old man from Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the union territory to four. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020