Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hairstylist gives free haircuts to Thai health frontliners

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:45 IST
Hairstylist gives free haircuts to Thai health frontliners
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Scrubs may be in fashion during the coronavirus crisis, but split ends never. That's where Pornsupa Hattayong comes in. The 43-year-old hairstylist is boosting the morale of frontline medical workers by dispensing free haircuts at Bangkok hospitals.

Pornsupa says she was almost embarrassed to offer her service, thinking it was too trivial. But she's been overwhelmed by the response it drew from desperate, shaggy-haired doctors, nurses, and support staff wrapped up in the fight against COVID-19. Thailand's hair salons have been closed for more than a month, to help stop the spread of the virus.

On her first hospital visit, Pornsupa had counted on cutting the hair of six health workers, but 30 turned up. On her second visit, 20 customers turned into 50. "They just kept coming. Some arrived in their medical gowns and asked if they could get a haircut right away as they had to go to work," says Pornsupa.

At that point, she asked her friends to pitch in. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital is the fourth to welcome Pornsupa since she began her free service at the end of March. All of them are designated treatment centers for COVID-19 patients.

On arrival Thursday she quickly set up her makeshift salon and began working her way through a long list of hard-pressed medical staff. The team averages around 50 heads per day. For this kind of work, they would normally charge customers 500 baht ($15.45).

The 20-year veteran hairdresser takes no chances: The full-on protective clothing she dons is impractical but doesn't seem to cramp her styling. She douses her equipment with an alcohol-based spray between clients. There is no financial gain for her or the others, in fact, Pornsupa says she is living on her savings. She says she is proud that her skill is making a difference.

"The doctors are so happy to get a haircut. It's like we lift something off their chest, perhaps not chest but the head," she says. "I think they feel lighter and relaxed. They all want to do something with their hair so it's easy to clean and ready for work." For Dr. Teerapat Jittpoonkuson, it's the humanity behind the haircut that really counts. "I don't feel like this is merely a service I am getting. It feels like more of kindness given by a group of people to our hospital staff. This is more than just a haircut." As of Thursday, Thailand had reported 2,954 positive cases of COVID-19, with 54 deaths. The toll is slowing, prompting the government to announce a gradual easing of lockdown measures including next week's reopening of hair salons, with a list of safety restrictions to abide by.

Even then, Pornsupa says, she may continue to style and groom medical workers on her days off. "I have cut hair for 20 years, and I feel so proud. Cutting hair for the rich, for the famous, is nothing compared to these frontline heroes. They are the most important people in the world right now," she says.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Shareholder advisor urges vote of no confidence for Deutsche Bank chair

Top shareholder advisor Glass Lewis has called on Deutsche Bank investors to vote against ratifying the actions of the banks chairman Paul Achleitner at this months annual general meeting citing performance concerns.We believe that a vote a...

Chevron cuts 2020 spending plans again as quarterly revenue declines

Chevron Corp on Friday lowered its capital expenditure forecast for 2020 by another 2 billion as its first-quarter revenue took a big hit from the crash in oil prices.Its total revenue and other income fell more than 10 to 31.50 billion in ...

Coronavirus trial drug Remdesivir's maker hopes for swift FDA approval -interview

The chief executive of Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the experimental coronavirus drug Remdesivir, said on Friday he expected the Food and Drug Administration to act quickly over the companys application for approval.It would try to get the...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Pondy, tally rises to four

A 51-year-old man from Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the union territory to four. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020