Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:03 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:40 p.m. Coronavirus-infected woman dies in Uttarakhand, marking first such case in the state.

5:36 p.m. One more test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry as UT's tally rises to four.

5:34 p.m. Postal dept ferries 6 tonnes of medicine in UP during the lockdown.

5:34 p.m. UP town's new identity as COVID-19 hotspot spells doom for Banarasi sari weavers.

4:57 p.m. Renowned Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded shut.

4:55 p.m. TN govt names senior bureaucrat J Radhakrishnan as Special Nodal Officer to coordinate with Chennai Corporation on coronavirus related issues.

4:53 p.m. Nepal reports two more coronavirus cases.

4:42 p.m. IIT Delhi to give non-exclusive open license to companies for its COVID-19 test but with price rider.

4:33 p.m. UP reports 70 new coronavirus cases as the state's total rises to 2,281 cases.

4:25 p.m. Sixty cruise ship crew in Goa test negative for coronavirus while the tests for the remaining two members are stalled.

4:20 p.m. Three more wards in Ahmedabad classified as the red zone.

4:10 p.m. Eight-year-old boy and nurse test positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata.

4:00 p.m. COVID-19 patient dies after consuming toxic liquid in UP.

3:49 p.m. Five ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19 and at least 90 quarantined.

3:46 p.m. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa appeals to migrant workers to stay back in the state.

3:26 p.m. Woman undertrial and lodged in Ludhiana women's jail tests positive for COVID-19.

3:09 p.m. Royal Enfield reports the sale of 91 units in April.

3:01 p.m. HRD is formulating safety guidelines for schools and colleges to ensure social distancing when they reopen.

2:41 p.m. Three Delhi police constables were suspended for lying about coming in contact with COVID-19 positive colleague.

2:37 p.m. Over 32,000 Indians in UAE register to return home. 2:30 p.m.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel writes to PM seeking relaxation in borrowing limit for the state. 2:24 p.m.

Texas, the second-largest US state, partially reopens businesses after nearly a month of lockdown. 2:19 p.m.

Goondas Act slapped against 14 arrested for violent protest against the burial of COVID-19 doctor victim. 1:58 p.m.

Experts say there has been a 'significant' increase in cybercrime against women during the lockdown. 1:47 p.m.

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser tests positive for coronavirus infection. 1:46 p.m.

Auto major Mahindra reports zero sales in the domestic market in April. 1:45 p.m.

Scientists examine sewage to gauge the spread of coronavirus since most Indians are unlikely to be tested for COVID-19. 1:45 p.m.

Wearing of facial mask made compulsory in public and in workspaces in Bengaluru. 1:42 p.m.

COVID-19 triggers depletion of immune system cells, the study says. 1:22 p.m.

Centre lists red, green zone districts for a week after May 3. 12:58 p.m.

COVID-19 patient from TN hospitalized in Puducherry. 12:57 p.m.

Haryana's Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and more than 100 journalists tested negative for COVID-19, state's health minister Anil Vij says. 12:51 p.m.

Won't stop clinical trials of plasma therapy as initial results are good, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 12:32 p.m.

More than 12,000 migrant workers in AP are willing to return home. 12:31 p.m.

Railways run its first special train to ferry stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand. 12:16 p.m.

Twenty-seven coronavirus clusters in Sri Lanka curbed, officials say. 12:14 p.m.

The Election Commission is likely to hold polls to the nine Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on May 21, sources say. 11:38 a.m.

Rajasthan records three more coronavirus deaths while 33 fresh cases of the virus are reported. 11:31 a.m. COVID-19 claims four more lives in Indore as the district's toll now reaches 72.

10:57 a.m. Maharashtra foundation day celebrations are subdued due to COVID-19.

10:54 a.m. NYC subway system will halt service every night for disinfection.

10:08 a.m. China's asymptomatic coronavirus cases have increased to 981.

9:52 a.m. COVID-19 toll in India rises to 1,147 while the number of cases is at 35,043.

9:20 a.m. Coronavirus originated from China's Wuhan lab, US President Donald Trump says.

9:12 a.m. WHO should be 'ashamed' of itself, it is like a PR agency for China, US President Donald Trump says.

9:09 a.m. PM Narendra Modi wishes Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

8:56 a.m. One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha as the state's count reaches 143.

7:07 a.m. Several US airlines make face masks mandatory for passengers and crew.

5:53 a.m. US President Donald Trump indicates tariff on China for coronavirus damages.

