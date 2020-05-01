Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trans woman sets herself on fire in Georgia as virus lockdown cuts income

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:06 IST
Trans woman sets herself on fire in Georgia as virus lockdown cuts income

(Repeats with no change to text but removes hyperlinks) By Umberto Bacchi

TBILISI, May 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A transgender woman set herself on fire in Georgia to highlight the plight of trans sex workers with no income during the coronavirus lockdown, LGBT+ groups said on Friday as they called for more state support. The incident happened as several trans women staged a small demonstration in the capital, Tbilisi, on Thursday evening.

Local TV footage showed one of the women running down a street covered in flames before stripping off her burning jacket and being apprehended by police. "I am a transgender woman and I'm setting myself ablaze because the Georgian state doesn't care about me," the woman was heard shouting in the video.

She was taken to a hospital suffering from burns but her conditions were not critical, local media reported. "Police made quick response and ensured protection of citizen's health and lives (sic)," the interior ministry said in a statement on Friday, adding an investigation was underway.

Transgender people often rely on sex work to make a living in the socially conservative Caucasian nation, as discrimination and the lack of regulations on legal gender recognition make it difficult find regular jobs, according to LGBT+ groups. Strict lockdown rules to curb the spread of the virus including a night curfew have deprived many of all income, leaving them unable to pay rent and homeless with many shunned by their families, according to rights group Tbilisi Pride.

"Most of them cannot go back to their homes and this creates a problem because where would you go if you do not have money and your landlord is kicking you out?" the group's director Giorgi Tabagari told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. In March several LGBT+ organisations launched a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for food and accommodation for almost 40 people which raised about 15,000 lari ($4,700).

But that has not been enough to cover all costs, said Mikheil Meparishvili, of LGBT+ group Equality Movement, which called on the government to subsidise rents and provide additional assistance to those in need. "The state needs to see to the needs of trans people who are now left without housing, income, food and other basic necessities," the group said in a statement.

The Georgian government said it launched a package of social security measures in April which included a one-off payment of 300 lari to informal workers who can prove a loss of income and an additional 600 lari to families deemed socially vulnerable. It did not specify whether trans sex workers were eligible.

"Every individual classified under any indicated eligible group ... will undoubtedly receive support," a spokesperson said in an emailed response. ($1 = 3.1877 laris)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends lockdown by 2 weeks with certain relaxations

The government on Friday announced that a limited lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities wou...

MP: Varsity committee to prepare exam, academic year schedule

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has constituted a six-member committee to plan exam schedule and prepare the academic calendar for universities in the state in accordance with guidelines in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, sai...

A K Sharma takes charge as MSME Secretary

New Delhi, May 1 PTI&#160;Arvind Kumar Sharma on Friday assumed charge as Secretary in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry.&#160; Prior to this appointment, Sharma was serving as Additional Secretary, Prime Ministers Office PMO...

PM reviews strategies for making India's civil aviation sector more efficient

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday decided that the Indian air space should be effectively used in a manner that flying time for travellers is reduced and airlines also save costs. That will be done in close coopera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020