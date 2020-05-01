Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslims in Jerusalem pray outdoors amid virus lockdown

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:44 IST
Muslims in Jerusalem pray outdoors amid virus lockdown

Muslims in Jerusalem are praying outside in small groups during the holy month of Ramadan as measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic remain in place, including a halt to prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam. Prayers at Jerusalem's world-famous religious sites, sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, were halted or heavily restricted last month as Israel and the Palestinian Authority imposed sweeping lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus.

Some regulations have been lifted in recent days, allowing many non-essential businesses to reopen. But the ban on large gatherings remains in place. Group prayers can only be held outside by up to 19 people standing at least two meters (yards) apart. Ramadan usually brings tens of thousands of worshippers to the Al-Aqsa mosque and the adjacent Dome of the Rock for evening prayers known as "taraweeh." The site is administered by an Islamic endowment, which halted prayers there several weeks ago.

Al-Aqsa is the third holiest site in Islam, after Mecca and Medina. The sprawling esplanade is the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount because it was the location of the ancient Jewish temples. Shops in Muslim-majority areas are required to close at 6 p.m. every night but can make deliveries. The measure is aimed at preventing people from gathering after the daily dawn-to-dusk fast. After nightfall, Muslims traditionally feast with family and friends.

Israel imposed similar measures to prevent gatherings during recent Jewish and national holidays. The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the occupied West Bank, has also heavily restricted movement over the last six weeks. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks, but it can cause severe illness or death, particularly older people and those with underlying health problems.

Israel has reported more than 16,000 cases and 223 deaths. More than half of those infected in Israel have recovered. The Palestinian Authority has reported nearly 330 cases and two fatalities..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at Rail Kunj of ECoR in Bhubaneswar

A fire broke out at the Officers Rest House of the East Coast Railway ECoR here on Friday evening, an official said. No one was injured due to the incident, he said.One store room and a common bathroom have suffered damages due to the fire,...

U'khand CM requests Railway Minister to run 12 special trains to bring back stranded people to State

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run 12 special trains on various routes to bring back the people of the state stranded outside Uttarakhand. According to a press statement...

PM deliberates on national education policy, reforms in education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated on the reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy NEP. Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learn...

Special train from Telangana carrying 1,200 migrant workers of Jharkhand reaches Hatia station in Ranchi: Officials PTI PVR SNESNE

Special train from Telangana carrying 1,200 migrant workers of Jharkhand reaches Hatia station in Ranchi Officials PTI PVR SNESNE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020