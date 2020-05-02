Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: A Minute with Tim Gunn; India's Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, 67, dies of leukemia and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 02:29 IST
Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A Minute with Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from "Project Runway" and Amazon's new competition show "Making the Cut," is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days. As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gunn said he too has given in to comfort over style when he's at home in his New York apartment.

India's Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, 67, dies of leukemia

Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated Bollywood movies such as "Bobby" and "Mera Naam Joker", died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said. Kapoor, 67, the scion of a famed film industry family, is survived by his wife and two children and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Coronavirus shatters silver screen dreams for India's Bollywood

India's film industry, purveyor of song-and-dance spectacles to millions, will take at least two years to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening big-ticket projects, putting at risk tens of thousands of jobs. That was the sombre assessment of about a dozen top producers, distributors and actors from Bollywood, the movie industry in India's commercial capital of Mumbai, during a video conference this week, one of the participants said.

Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen dies aged 79

Nigerian drummer and composer Tony Allen, who worked closely with musician Fela Kuti as a pioneer of the Afrobeat genre, died in Paris aged 79, his manager said. The Afrobeat sound, which rose to prominence in Nigeria in the 1970s, combined organ riffs with West African drum patterns and brass instruments. Allen's drumming was a key part of the rhythmic structure that underpinned the fusion of jazz, funk and West African melodies.

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande team up to benefit frontline workers

Pop superstars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for the first time on a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of health and emergency workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The duet, called "Stuck With U," will be released on May 8, the two singers announced on Friday on Instagram, where they jointly have some 316 million followers.

Oprah, Julia Roberts lead 'Call to Unite' 24-hour global livestream

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra and former U.S. President George W. Bush are among some 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic. "The Call to Unite," starting on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (midnight GMT) and streamed globally on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms, hopes to support people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus or who feel isolated, depressed or overwhelmed.

U.S. FAA probing runway incident involving actor Harrison Ford - media

The United States' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an incident in which actor Harrison Ford was piloting a small plane that wrongly crossed a runway where another aircraft was landing, U.S. media reported late on Wednesday citing an FAA statement. There was no danger of a crash in the incident that occurred last week at an airport in southern California, according to an FAA statement cited by the New York Times.

Locked down UK comedians aim for record with virtual pub quiz

Some of Britain's top comedians are joining forces to raise money for pubs shut down by the coronavirus, by hosting an online virtual pub quiz with a plan to set a new world record. Russell Howard, Nish Kumar, Jon Richardson, Joel Dommett, Marcus Brigstocke, Rachel Parris, Lucy Beaumont, Jenny Ryan and Suzi Ruffel will be among hosts of the quiz at "The Covid Arms", a virtual pub set up by "landlady" Kiri Pritchard-Mclean.

Gigi Hadid confirms baby on way with Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Thursday confirmed she was expecting a baby with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, saying the couple were both excited and happy. Hadid, who turned 25 last week, appeared remotely on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Thursday to give the news following rumors circulating for several days in the celebrity media.

'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthem

Rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are raising money for health workers fighting COVID-19 with new single "You Are The Champions", an updated version of classic hit "We Are The Champions" recorded on mobile phones under lockdown. The track is for "all those in the frontline, all around the world... the people who are risking their lives to save us and save our families," guitarist Brian May told Reuters in a video conference call interview from his home in London.

