US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Friday said he was excited to see what India-US partnership "brings to help fight COVID-19" pandemic which has infected more than 3 million people worldwide.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 02:39 IST
Excited to see what India-US partnership brings to help fight COVID-19: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Friday said he was excited to see what India-US partnership "brings to help fight COVID-19" pandemic which has infected more than 3 million people worldwide. "I've said it before and I will say it again: When the United States' best scientists and our partner innovators bring their ingenuity and innovation together, anything is possible. I'm excited to see what this partnership brings to bear to help fight #COVID19," Pompeo said in a tweet.

Pompeo made the comment re-tweeting a tweet by US Consul General in Hyderabad, India, Joel Reifman. In a tweet on April 28, Reifman had said: "Great to see #Hyderabad advancing solutions in the global fight against COVID-19. U.S.-India partnership is integral to our shared success, partnerships like @BharatBiotech collaborating with virologists at University of Wisconsin-Madison on vaccine development. #DostiUnitesUs."

The Consul General's tweet contained what appeared to be a snapshot of a twitter interaction between KTR, Minister for Information Technology, Telangana and Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog. On April 20, Kant had tweeted: "The six Indian companies in race to make the 1st Covid vaccine. India is the epicentre for vaccine manufacturing in the world. India has emerged as the global vaccines hub. We must crack this to enable the world to get vaccine at low price points and make world Covid free." He had also attached an image to his tweet.

Re-tweeting this, KTR said: "Feels great to note that 3 out of the 6 companies are Hyderabad headquartered. As it is, Hyderabad currently produces 1/3rd of human vaccines for the world." Earlier too, laying emphasis on India-US cooperation to tackle the coronavirus and its impact, Pompeo had said that Trump administration is working with countries like Australia, India, Japan among others to share best practices and information. (ANI)

