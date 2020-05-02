Left Menu
FaZe Clan remain perfect in Road to Rio - Europe

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 03:42 IST
FaZe Clan continued their torrid play with a 2-0 victory over mousesports on Friday in a Group B match at the ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe event. FaZe Clan (4-0) remain the lone remaining unbeaten team in the tournament.

GODSENT (3-1) reside right on their heels in Group B following their 2-1 victory over cOntact Gaming, who sit in the basement at 0-4. Also on Friday, ENCE (2-3) came from behind for a 2-1 win over Dignitas (1-4) in a Group A match.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The European event has 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the playoff's lower bracket.

All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage. The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus $33,000 of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points, 1,500 RMR points and $21,500.

FaZe Clan recorded a 16-10 victory on Mirage and 16-7 triumph on Train to race to victory on Friday. GODSENT answered a 16-14 setback on Inferno to cOntact Gaming to post 16-9 wins on Vertigo and Nuke.

ENCE also rebounded from losing the first map to upend Dignitas. ENCE dropped a 16-14 decision on Nuke before posting a 16-12 victory on Train and 16-10 win on Overpass. Week 2 continues Saturday with three Group A matches:

Fnatic vs. Team Vitality Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Complexity Gaming

Astralis vs. Team Heretics ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe standings, with win-loss record and map differential (through Friday):

Group A T1. Astralis, 3-1, +31

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-1, +40 T1. Team Heretics, 3-1, +28

T4. Fnatic, 2-2, +8 T4. Team Vitality, 2-2, -8

6. ENCE, 2-3, -27 7. Complexity Gaming, 1-3, -36

8. Dignitas, 1-4, -36 Group B

1. FaZe Clan, 4-0, +37 T2. G2 Esports, 3-1, +30

T2. GODSENT, 3-1, +12 T4. Copenhagen Flames, 2-2, +12

T4. Movistar Riders, 2-2, -25 6. mousesports, 1-3, -1

7. North, 1-3, -19 8. c0ntact Gaming, 0-4, -46

--Field Level Media

