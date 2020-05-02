Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dozens of Rohingya from stranded boat land in southern Bangladesh - official says

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:18 IST
Dozens of Rohingya from stranded boat land in southern Bangladesh - official says
“A small boat carrying 43 people came to shore today,” the government official said, declining to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media. Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of Rohingya believed to be from one of several boats stuck at sea landed on the coast of southern Bangladesh on Saturday, an official said, as concerns grew over hundreds stranded for weeks on trawlers because of coronavirus restrictions.

"A small boat carrying 43 people came to shore today," the government official said, declining to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media. Some of the arrivals were sent to Bhasan Char, a remote island off the coast where authorities previously planned to house Rohingya, the official said.

Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project monitoring group, said the group that landed on Saturday had likely come on a small boat from one the larger vessels still at sea, believed to be carrying hundreds of people. Hundreds of Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority from Myanmar, are stranded on at least two trawlers between Bangladesh and Malaysia, rights groups say, as Southeast Asian governments tighten borders to keep out the new coronavirus.

Another boat, carrying hundreds of Rohingya who were starving and emaciated after weeks at sea, landed in Bangladesh in mid-April. Survivors said several dozen died on board. The United Nations has urged authorities to let the boat land, but the anti-refugee sentiment is surging in Malaysia and governments say borders are sealed to keep out the coronavirus.

For years, Rohingya from Myanmar and Bangladesh have fled by boat for Thailand and Malaysia when the seas are calm between October and April. Hundreds died in 2015 after a crackdown in Thailand led smugglers to abandon their human cargo at sea.

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

Malaysia defends easing of coronavirus curbs as new infections jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen reports three new coronavirus cases

Yemen has reported three new coronavirus cases, two in Aden and one in Taiz province, the national emergency coronavirus committee said on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections in the war-town country to 10 with two deaths.Th...

Migrants returning from other states must be quarantined: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked officials to ensure migrants returning from other states are quarantined either at their home or government health centres. He said nearly 14 lakh migrants have registered to return to...

J-K: Terrorists lob grenade on CRPF vehicle, no injuries reported

Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a Central Reserve Police Force CRPF vehicle in Pulwama.The incident took place at Tahab Chowk in Pulwama district. No injuries were reported as per information provided by CRPF. ANI...

Migrant labourers in Chennai demand 2 months' salary before being sent home

With the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing migrant workers to reach home via trains, it has brought cheer to several people. However, some labourers in Chennai wish to go home but only after receiving two months payment from their contracto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020