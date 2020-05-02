Surge in lockdown violations in Kathmandu

Since the COVID-19 lockdown was last extended in Nepal, the country's capital city Kathmandu has seen a surge in lockdown violations with scores of people getting booked for flouting norms. "We are allowing vehicles falling under the emergency category. Those having permits or the pass from the District Administration office are also allowed to ply on the road. Others are asked to keep off the road," Chandra Prasad Bhattarai, Assistant Inspector of Police, told ANI.

Earlier, the country's Council of Ministers on April 26 took the decision to further extend the lockdown by 10 days till May 7. In order to implement the lockdown imposed since March 24, a total of 9,500 Nepal Police personnel have been deployed throughout the city.

Along with the Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force and the Traffic Police personnel also have been deployed in the city to keep a watch on the violators of lockdown as the coronavirus cases continue to surge in the Himalayan nation. "A person who violates the lockdown, if gets contracted with the virus, then he would surely infect the family and the whole society. We need to make the people understand the seriousness of the matter," police officer Chandra Prasad Bhattarai at New Road Gate said.

Nepal has registered a total of 59 cases of COVID-19 with multiple cases of local transmission, especially in the southern plains so far. (ANI)