Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surge in lockdown violations in Kathmandu

Since the COVID-19 lockdown was last extended in Nepal, the country's capital city Kathmandu has seen a surge in lockdown violations with scores of people getting booked for flouting norms.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:19 IST
Surge in lockdown violations in Kathmandu
An empty street of Kathmandu, Nepal, on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Since the COVID-19 lockdown was last extended in Nepal, the country's capital city Kathmandu has seen a surge in lockdown violations with scores of people getting booked for flouting norms. "We are allowing vehicles falling under the emergency category. Those having permits or the pass from the District Administration office are also allowed to ply on the road. Others are asked to keep off the road," Chandra Prasad Bhattarai, Assistant Inspector of Police, told ANI.

Earlier, the country's Council of Ministers on April 26 took the decision to further extend the lockdown by 10 days till May 7. In order to implement the lockdown imposed since March 24, a total of 9,500 Nepal Police personnel have been deployed throughout the city.

Along with the Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force and the Traffic Police personnel also have been deployed in the city to keep a watch on the violators of lockdown as the coronavirus cases continue to surge in the Himalayan nation. "A person who violates the lockdown, if gets contracted with the virus, then he would surely infect the family and the whole society. We need to make the people understand the seriousness of the matter," police officer Chandra Prasad Bhattarai at New Road Gate said.

Nepal has registered a total of 59 cases of COVID-19 with multiple cases of local transmission, especially in the southern plains so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

Malaysia defends easing of coronavirus curbs as new infections jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen reports three new coronavirus cases

Yemen has reported three new coronavirus cases, two in Aden and one in Taiz province, the national emergency coronavirus committee said on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections in the war-town country to 10 with two deaths.Th...

Migrants returning from other states must be quarantined: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked officials to ensure migrants returning from other states are quarantined either at their home or government health centres. He said nearly 14 lakh migrants have registered to return to...

J-K: Terrorists lob grenade on CRPF vehicle, no injuries reported

Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a Central Reserve Police Force CRPF vehicle in Pulwama.The incident took place at Tahab Chowk in Pulwama district. No injuries were reported as per information provided by CRPF. ANI...

Migrant labourers in Chennai demand 2 months' salary before being sent home

With the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing migrant workers to reach home via trains, it has brought cheer to several people. However, some labourers in Chennai wish to go home but only after receiving two months payment from their contracto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020