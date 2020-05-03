Left Menu
Development News Edition

As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-05-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 02:45 IST
As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing
“I believe with the warm weather people will come outside,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. Image Credit: Instagram / nygovcuomo

As warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine, police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing and a ban on congregating in public spaces. Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up crowds and remind those enjoying the weather of public health restrictions requiring they keep 6 feet away from others.

"I believe with the warm weather people will come outside," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. "You can't stay indoors all the time. People will come outside and that's great, go for a walk. But respect social distancing and wear a mask." The New York City Police Department has made 60 arrests and issued 343 summonses related to social distancing since March 16.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea issued a stern warning after a series of clashes this week between police officers and members of Orthodox Jewish communities over social distancing. "We will not tolerate it," Shea said after community members flooded the streets for funeral processions.

"You are putting my cops' lives at risk and it's unacceptable." Enforcement has its limitations when it comes to social distancing, police concede, leaving it up to New Yorkers to play by the rules to help keep infections on the downturn. "You've got to get voluntary compliance," Benjamin Tucker, NYPD's first deputy commissioner," said last month.

Most people are heeding officers' warnings to keep their distance in parks and around essential businesses like grocery stores, Shea said. But a stark example of non-compliance came Thursday when officers interrupted a crowded funeral procession in Brooklyn's Borough Park neighbourhood.

Video posted to social media showed officers in protective masks chasing a minivan and shouting at dozens of people marching behind the van to get out of the street and onto the sidewalk. On April 18, officers passed out summonses and made arrests at a Bronx parking lot and garage where they found a makeshift nightclub featuring a pool table and bar offering hard liquor and Corona beer, and at a closed Brooklyn barbershop where more than 50 people gathered for a party featuring loud music and gambling.

Two days later officers broke up a "4/20" marijuana holiday celebration staged in the vacant third floor of a building in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood. Dozens of people, some drawn by social media hype about the party, were given summonses for trespassing.

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Reade: 'I didn't use sexual harassment' in Biden complaint

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment. I rem...

Buffett says coronavirus cannot stop America

Warren Buffett said on Saturday gave an upbeat assessment of the United States ability to withstand crises, even as he acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic could have a wide range of impacts on the economy.The 89-year-old Buffett spok...

Astralis sweep Heretics at Road to Rio - Europe

Astralis swept Team Heretics on Saturday to remain atop the Group A standings as Week 2 of the ESL One Road to Rio - Europe event wrapped up. The two teams entered the day tied with the groups best record at 3-1, along with Ninjas in Pyjama...

As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing

As warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine, police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing and a ban on congregating in public spaces. Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020