Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Brazil's top court suspends move to expel Venezuelan diplomats

A Supreme Court judge issued an injunction on Saturday suspending for 10 days a move by Brazil's right-wing government to expel Venezuela's 30 diplomats and consular staff. The government of President Jair Bolsonaro had given Venezuela until Saturday to remove its diplomats in the latest chapter of worsening relations between the ideologically-opposed neighbors. U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl's parents challenge freeing of his convicted killers

Slain U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl's parents have petitioned to the Pakistani Supreme Court seeking to overturn a ruling that freed four men who had been convicted in 2002 of involvement in his killing, their lawyer said on Saturday. "We're standing up for justice, not only for our son, but for all our dear friends in Pakistan so they can live in a society free of violence and terrorism," Pearl's father Judea said in an emotional video message posted on Twitter. 'Once Upon a Virus': China mocks U.S. coronavirus response in Lego-like animation

China has published a short animation titled "Once Upon a Virus" mocking the U.S. response to the new coronavirus using Lego-like figures to represent the two countries. Washington and Beijing are locked in a war of words over the origins of the disease, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has grown into a global pandemic. After rumours about health, North Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

After weeks of intense speculation about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the country's official media said he had attended the completion of a fertiliser plant, the first report of his appearance since April 11. In a report on Saturday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim cut a ribbon at the ceremony on Friday and those attending the event "burst into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!' for the Supreme Leader..." Free at last! Spaniards get outside to exercise after 49 days of lockdown

Joggers and cyclists across Spain emerged from their homes early on Saturday, with adults allowed out for exercise for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing coronavirus restrictions. In Barcelona, runners and cyclists crowded paths near the beach, while surfers and paddle-boarders were out enjoying the waves. Mexican families protest at hospital hit by coronavirus

Families in a poor satellite city of Mexico's capital with one of the country's highest tallies of the coronavirus have staged protests to demand news of sick relatives and the return of the bodies of the dead after videos surfaced showing cadavers at a hospital. One video of the Las Americas general hospital in Ecatepec that was posted to social media showed several bagged bodies on stretchers, some in a small room and others outside lined against a courtyard wall. UK shadows Italy as worst hit in Europe: virus death toll passes 28,000

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll rose 621 to 28,131 as of May 1, just short of Italy which has so far had the world's second most deadly outbreak of the disease after the United States. As Britain shadows Italy for the grim status of being the worst hit country in Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism from opposition parties who say his government stumbled in the early stages of the outbreak. Venezuelan prison riot leaves at least 46 dead, 60 injured: lawmaker, NGO

A prison riot in the western Venezuelan state of Portuguesa has left at least 46 people dead and 60 injured, according to a rights group and an opposition lawmaker. Beatriz Giron, director of the Venezuelan Observatory of Prisons which advocates for inmates' rights, said 46 bodies had been identified after the incident on Friday at the Los Llanos penitentiary. The South American country's prisons are infamous for extreme levels of violence and poor conditions. France set to impose 14-day coronavirus quarantine for travellers

Travellers to France, including French citizens returning home, will face a compulsory two-week quarantine and possible isolation when they arrive in the country to help slow the spread of coronavirus, the health minister said on Saturday. France, which has been the fifth-hardest hit country with 24,594 deaths from COVID-19, is preparing to gradually lift lockdown measures from May 11. A fifth of French think Le Pen would do better job than Macron: poll

Only 20% of French people think far-right leader Marine Le Pen would handle the coronavirus crisis better than President Emmanuel Macron, according to an opinion poll for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper published on Sunday. Macron's government has faced criticism for flip-flopping messages on whether, when and where citizens should wear masks, for failing to replenish the stock of masks before the crisis and for carrying out far fewer tests than neighbouring Germany.