Gen.G reach semifinals at Road to Rio - NA

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 06:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 06:19 IST
Gen.G Esports rallied from the brink on Saturday to beat Evil Geniuses 2-1 and clinch a spot in the semifinals at the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event. Entering the day tied with 100 Thieves and Cloud9 atop Group A at 3-1, Gen.G earned the top spot in the group and spot in the semifinals with the win. 100 Thieves swept Cloud9 2-0 to clinch second place and a quarterfinal spot, while Cloud9 also clinched a quarterfinal spot as the third finisher. EG (2-3) were eliminated.

Triumph (2-3) were also credited with a victory Saturday after their scheduled opponent, Orgless, withdrew earlier this week, but it was not enough to reach the playoffs. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for North America, South America and Europe started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The North American event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals. All playoff matches are best-of-three. The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and $18,000 of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points and $13,000. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10.

EG dominated Train 16-6 to take the early edge on Gen.G, then led 9-6 at halftime on Nuke. But Gen.G rallied to force overtime on the second map before winning 19-17, then claimed Dust II 16-14 in the final map to clinch victory. 100 Thieves fell behind early to Cloud9, trailing 10-5 at the halfway mark on Train, but they rallied to take the map 16-13. They closed it out with a 16-12 victory on Vertigo.

Group B will conclude pool play with three matches on Sunday: --MIBR vs. FURIA Esports

--Team Liquid vs. Yeah Gaming --Team Envy vs. Bad News Bears

ESL One: Road to Rio - North America standings, with win-loss record and map differential: Group A

1. Gen.G, 4-1, +11 2. 100 Thieves, 4-1, +23

3. Cloud9, 3-2, +6 4. Evil Geniuses, 2-3, +1

5. Triumph, 2-3, -41 6. Orgless, 0-5 (withdrew)

Group B 1. FURIA Esports, 4-0, +50

2. MIBR, 3-1, +31 T3. Team Envy, 2-2, +21

T3. Team Liquid, 2-2, -23 5. Bad News Bears, 1-3, -18

6. Yeah Gaming, 0-4, -61 --Field Level Media

