Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 10:29 IST
People News Roundup: Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday; Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

A Minute With Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from "Project Runway" and Amazon's new competition show "Making the Cut," is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days. As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gunn said he too has given in to comfort over style when he's at home in his New York apartment.

Former CBS News president returns to News Corp to help Murdoch's UK operations

David Rhodes, the former president of CBS News who started his career at Fox News, is returning to Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to help the company's News UK operations in the video business, a source familiar with the matter said.

Rhodes left CBS News last year. UK's Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday

Britain's Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate, celebrates her fifth birthday on Saturday - an occasion marked by the release of four new photographs of the young royal. The photographs were taken last month by her mother at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England where the family helped to pack and deliver food parcels for isolated pensioners in the local area.

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Nearly 500 students stranded in Kota return to Delhi

Nearly 500 Delhi students stranded at coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan due to the coronavirus lockdown returned to the national capital on Sunday morning in 40 private buses. Delhis transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students, who arr...

Indonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 91 mln users

Tokopedia, Indonesias largest e-commerce platform, said it was investigating an attempted hack and claims that the details of millions of its users had been leaked online. We found that there had been an attempt to steal data from Tokopedia...

COVID-19 not an end to coworking culture, says industry

Reeling under pressure due to sharp drop in footfalls following the COVID-19 pandemic, operators in the countrys coworking industry believe the blip could be temporary and demand for flexible space would go up again as some key factors are ...

Deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath on killing of 5 security personnel in Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described as deeply disturbing and painful the killing of five security personnel including two senior Army officers, a colonel and a major, in an anti-terror operation in the Handwara area of north ...
