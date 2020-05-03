Pope Francis calls for international cooperation on finding vaccine for COVID-19

Pope Francis on Sunday called for international collaboration in the search for a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19

Speaking from the Apostolic Palace library after delivering his blessing, Francis stressed the importance of guaranteeing "universal access to the essential technologies that allow every infected person, in every part of the world, to receive the necessary health care". Some cross-country research is already underway to develop a safe, effective vaccine, and scientists and doctors in various nations have been sharing experiences in using different drugs to treat patients

The pope also invited faithful of all religions to spiritually unite in prayer, fasting, and works of charity on May 14 to "implore God to help humanity to overcome the coronavirus pandemic".