People News Roundup: Former CBS News president returns to New Corp and UK's Prince Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Former CBS News president returns to News Corp to help Murdoch's UK operations
David Rhodes, the former president of CBS News who started his career at Fox News, is returning to Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to help the company's News UK operations in the video business, a source familiar with the matter said. Rhodes left CBS News last year.
UK's Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday
Britain's Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate, celebrates her fifth birthday on Saturday - an occasion marked by the release of four new photographs of the young royal. The photographs were taken last month by her mother at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England where the family helped to pack and deliver food parcels for isolated pensioners in the local area.
