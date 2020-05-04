Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela government says eight killed in foiled mercenary 'incursion'

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 04-05-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 03:07 IST
Venezuela government says eight killed in foiled mercenary 'incursion'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Venezuela's government said it foiled a marine incursion on Sunday by "terrorist mercenaries" who attempted to enter the country on speedboats from neighboring Colombia, which opposition leaders dismissed as a staged incident.

President Nicolas Maduro frequently accuses political adversaries of attempting to overthrow him with the backing of Washington, which has vowed to force him from office through sanctions that have crippled the OPEC nation's oil exports. Critics of the ruling Socialist Party often dismiss such accusations as stunts used as an excuse to detain opponents of the government.

The group landed early on Sunday on the coast of La Guaira, about 20 miles (32 km) from the capital Caracas, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said in a televised address. "They tried to carry out an invasion by sea, a group of terrorist mercenaries from Colombia, in order to commit terrorist acts in the country, murdering leaders of the revolutionary government," he said.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido said the government was seeking to distract from recent violent events including a deadly prison riot on Friday and bloody Caracas gang battle on Saturday night. "The regime is seeking to divert attention with a supposed incident (in La Guaira) plagued with inconsistencies, doubts, and contradictions," the press team for Guaido, who is recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate leader, said in a statement.

Socialist Party leader Diosdado Cabello said eight people were killed and two detained. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said one of the speedboats had sunk, and that military vessels were searching the coast for survivors.

The assertions by Maduro's government of Colombian involvement were "unfounded", Colombia's foreign ministry said in a statement, and was an attempt to distract attention from "the true problems that the Venezuelan people are living." Maduro has overseen a six-year economic crisis that has left many citizens unable to obtain basic food and medicine and forced nearly five million people to emigrate.

The United States and dozens of other countries disavowed Maduro after his disputed 2018 election, which they say was rigged. They instead recognize Guaido, who is head of the country's legislature. But Maduro retains the backing of the country's armed forces as well as countries including China and Russia, which have harshly criticized the U.S. sanctions.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela government says eight killed in foiled mercenary 'incursion'

Venezuelas government said it foiled a marine incursion on Sunday by terrorist mercenaries who attempted to enter the country on speedboats from neighboring Colombia, which opposition leaders dismissed as a staged incident.President Nicolas...

Standings tighten in Road to Rio - Europe

The middle of the Group B standings of the ESL One Road to Rio - Europe tournament tightened up on Sunday, as mousesports and Copenhagen Flames each won to close out Week 2. As a result, the four teams mousesports beat G2 Esports and CPHF t...

Snell sweeps Giolito, wins first MLB The Show Players League title

Tampa Bay Rays star and Cy Young hurler Blake Snell swept pitcher Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday to claim the inaugural MLB The Show Players League title in dominating fashion. Snell claimed the best-of-five World Series 5...

Snell sweeps Giolito, wins first MLB The Show Players League title

Tampa Bay Rays star and Cy Young hurler Blake Snell swept pitcher Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday to claim the inaugural MLB The Show Players League title in dominating fashion. Snell claimed the best-of-five World Series 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020