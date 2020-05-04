PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK-U.S. trade talks to begin on Tuesday https://on.ft.com/2VXLdKo

UK coronavirus tests fall below 100,000 per day https://on.ft.com/3bYtKqY

Government tells hospitals to stop buying antivirus kit https://on.ft.com/3bVucpP

Overview The United Kingdom will plough ahead with trade talks with the United States on Tuesday as both nations insist that the negotiations will not be derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. A video conference call will be held between Liz Truss, international trade secretary, and Robert Lighthizer, U.S. trade representative.

The number of coronavirus tests carried out in the United Kingdom has fallen below the government's daily target of 100,000, cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Sunday. Doctors' leaders on Sunday hit out at the government after hospitals were told to stop buying their own safety kit to protect staff from coronavirus and instead rely on gear provided by the National Health Service. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)