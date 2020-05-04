Left Menu
FURIA sweeps way into Road to Rio - NA semis

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 06:32 IST
FURIA sweeps way into Road to Rio - NA semis

FURIA Esports completed a perfect run through pool play with its third sweep of the tournament Sunday to book a spot in the semifinals at the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event. The win also cost MIBR a spot in the playoffs as Team Liquid and Team Envy also won Sunday to force a three-way tie for second place in Group B. Liquid and Envy advanced to Wednesday's quarterfinals while MIBR was left out.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regional qualifying began in North America, South America, Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) began qualifying in April while the Asia and Oceania regions begin Wednesday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. Half of the 12 North American teams advanced to the single-elimination playoffs, where all matches are best of three.

The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and $18,000 of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points and $13,000. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10. On Sunday, FURIA held off MIBR in a tight opener, taking Inferno 16-14. FURIA clinched the win with a 16-10 win on Vertigo. Liquid's match vs. Yeah Gaming was anything but close, with Liquid winning 16-2, 16-7 to drop Yeah to 0-5. Envy then booked its spot in the playoffs with a 2-1 win over Bad News Bears.

Envy opened with a 16-4 blowout win on Train, but BNB responded with a 19-17 win on Dust II. But Envy saved its tournament with a 16-11 win on Mirage. ESL One: Road to Rio - North America playoff matchups

Wednesday's quarterfinals --100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid

--Team Envy vs. Cloud9 Semifinals

--FURIA Esports vs. 100 Thieves/Team Liquid winner --Gen.G Esports vs. Team Envy/Cloud9 winner

Final ESL One: Road to Rio - North America group standings, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

1. Gen.G, 4-1, +11 2. 100 Thieves, 4-1, +23

3. Cloud9, 3-2, +6 4. Evil Geniuses, 2-3, +1

5. Triumph, 2-3, -41 6. Orgless, 0-5 (withdrew)

Group B 1. FURIA Esports, 5-0, +58

2. Team Envy, 3-2, +36 3. Team Liquid, 3-2, 0

4. MIBR, 3-2, +23 5. Bad News Bears, 1-4, -33

6. Yeah Gaming, 0-5, -84 --Field Level Media

