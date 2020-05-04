Trump: vaccine will be available by year's end

Trump: vaccine will be available by year's endPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 08:20 IST
President Donald Trump says he believes a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of the year. Trump also says the U.S. government is putting its “full power and might” behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Trump commented Sunday night during a televised town hall sponsored by Fox News Channel. Trump sat inside the Lincoln Memorial and fielded questions from two Fox hosts, as well as from people who submitted questions over Fox's social media platforms.
Trump responded to a Nebraska man who recovered from COVID-19 by saying: “We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year.” He also said his administration was pushing hard for remdesivir. U.S. public health officials have said a vaccine is probably a year to 18 months away. But Dr. Anthony Fauci said in late April that it's conceivable, if a vaccine is developed soon, it could be in wide distribution as soon as January.(AP) AMS AMS
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- COVID
- Anthony Fauci
- Fox News Channel
- Lincoln Memorial
- Nebraska
ALSO READ
Labour Day: Akhilesh Yadav hopes workers reach home safely amid COVID-19 curbs
Success of lockdown to be judged finally on our ability to tackle COVID-19: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh at CWC meet.
Migrant worker dies of COVID-19 in Punjab; four fresh cases take virus tally to 313
No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh in last 7 days
ICMR lauds Kerala's containment strategy for COVID-19