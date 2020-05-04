Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney, hit hard by coronavirus, to face Wall Street questions on impact on company

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:31 IST
Disney, hit hard by coronavirus, to face Wall Street questions on impact on company
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Walt Disney Co's acquisitions spree that included swallowing much of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox last year, and a reputation for operational excellence, turned the company into the world's most powerful entertainment machine.

That girth has now made it the most vulnerable among media companies during the global coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Wall Street will assess the level of damage and look for signs of a bottom. With sports leagues dormant, Disney's ESPN cable channel has resorted to showing reruns of old games and fringe programming like stone-skipping competitions. Profit centers such as its theme parks and cruises are either closed or docked. Its powerful content engine has slowed dramatically as productions are on hiatus and movie theaters stay dark.

"Disney has a bull's eye on its back like no other media company," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said in an interview. "They are impacted greatly." Ehrlich on April 6 cut 2020 revenue estimates for Disney by 15 percent to $70.9 billion.

Disney declined to comment. The company's fiscal second-quarter financial report on Tuesday will offer the first assessment of the damage the coronavirus has wreaked on Disney's global business.

Overall, analysts expect Disney to report $17.8 billion in revenue from January through March, up 19% from 14.9 billion a year ago, and earnings per share of 89 cents, down 45% from $1.61 a year earlier. The earnings report will also be the first outing in front of Wall Street for Bob Chapek, the former parks chief who moved into the chief executive's job in February just as the pandemic spread around the world. Chapek took on the new role as Bob Iger stepped down to become executive chairman.

Executives will face analysts looking for answers on how they plan to navigate out of the unprecedented global crisis. NEW REALITY

Disney has adapted to the new reality in several ways. It provided audiences sheltered at home with early access to "The Last Dance," an ESPN documentary series about basketball great Michael Jordan that became an instant hit. National Football League draft coverage also drew record ratings for ESPN and Disney's ABC broadcast network. Among other shifts, Disney moved Pixar movie "Onward" to video on demand early, and put "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on the Disney+ streaming platform ahead of schedule.

Ehrlich and many other analysts are optimistic about the company's long-term future. She is one of 13 analysts who rate Disney shares a "buy." "They have incredible brands, and it's extremely well managed," Ehrlich said. When the health crisis subsides and the economy bounces back, "there will be pent-up demand for sports and experiences, theme parks, movies, and TV shows," she said.

Among other analysts, five rate Disney a "strong-buy" and 10 a "hold," according to data from Refinitiv. A bright spot is the Disney+ streaming platform that debuted in November. Disney said on April 8 that the offering had attracted more than 50 million paid subscribers in five months. The service will expand to more countries in 2020.

But Disney is spending heavily to build its digital future. Analysts expect the streaming division, known as direct-to-consumer and international, to report a loss of $861 million. Disney has said the unit will turn a profit by fiscal 2024.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Most firms across industries keeping salary hike budgets unchanged amid pandemic: Survey

With the unprecedented situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, companies across the world have re-evaluated their HR practices, and while 50 per cent organisations across industries are keeping their salary hike budgets unchanged, 36 pe...

Masked Belgians begin cautious exit from lockdown

Belgium began a cautious easing of its coronavirus lockdown on Monday, allowing some businesses to reopen while obliging all passengers on public transport to wear a mask under a new rule to minimise the risk of a new outbreak.The country o...

Majority of artists fail to meet needs of COVID-19 Relief Fund

A majority of creatives, who applied to the R150 million COVID-19 Relief Fund established for the creative and sports sectors, have failed to meet the requirements.We are concerned that the largest number of those not recommended are artist...

U.S. steers clear of global COVID vaccine pledging conference

World leaders will hold a pledging marathon on Monday to raise at least 7.5 billion euros 8.2 billion for research into a possible vaccine and treatments for the coronavirus, although the United States is not directly involved.Organizers in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020