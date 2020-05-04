Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kazakhstan's president names his aide senate speaker

PTI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:28 IST
Kazakhstan's president names his aide senate speaker
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Kazakhstan's president on Monday put his aide in charge of the country's senate, moving to tighten his grip on power in the energy-rich Central Asian nation. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's move follows his decree stripping the daughter of his predecessor of the speaker's job over the weekend.

Dariga Nazarbayeva became a senate speaker in March 2019 on the same day that her father, Nursultan Nazarbayev, unexpectedly resigned. Nazarbayev had led Kazakhstan first as its Communist boss and, after the 1991 Soviet collapse, as its president. His daughter was widely expected to succeed him, but Nazarbayev named Tokayev as acting president and supported his election to the presidency in June.

Until that moment, Nazarbayev was believed to be continuing to call the shots as the head of the nation's Security Council and the chairman of the ruling party. The 79-year-old Nazarbayev hasn't commented on his daughter's ouster from the nation's No. 2 job, and it wasn't immediately clear if Tokayev had consulted him on the move.

On Monday, Tokayev named his first deputy chief of staff, Maulen Ashimbayev, as a member of the senate. Senate members then quickly elected him as a speaker.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Srinagar mayor, others advised home quarantine after corporator's brother tests positive

The entire top brass of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, including the mayor, have been asked to go on home quarantine after the brother of a corporator tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday. The corporator had ...

3 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara

Three CRPF personnel were killed on Monday in a militant attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.&#160; The attackers opened fire on a CPRF naka party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district, they sa...

Ceat partially resumes manufacturing operations at its plants

Tyre maker Ceat on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its facilities in Maharashtra and GujaratWith government announcing various relaxations and guidelines, the company is able to partially resume its functioning at its pla...

Global container trade may face major disruption due to COVID-19: Report

Global container trade may experience major disruption due to COVID-19 pandemic, as the crisis has impacted major economies around the world, Crisil Research said on Monday. It said container lanes that account for about 40 per share in twe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020