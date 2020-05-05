Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Twilight' prequel book coming; Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi and more

Updated: 05-05-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Twilight' prequel book coming; Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Twilight' prequel book coming, written from vampire Edward's perspective

Author Stephenie Meyer thrilled fans of her best-selling "Twilight" novels on Monday by announcing she will release a prequel that explores the characters' love story from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen. Called "Midnight Sun," the new book will chronicle Cullen's past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, a human high school classmate who later becomes his wife. Earlier installments have been told from Bella's point of view.

Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi

Oscar-winning "Jojo Rabbit" screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new "Star Wars" feature film for theaters, Walt Disney+ Co said on Monday. A new "Star Wars" series for streaming service Disney+ also is in development from "Russian Doll" writer Leslye Headland, the company said in a statement.

ITV cancels 2020 Love Island due to COVID-19 in blow for ad revenues

Britain's ITV said its popular dating show Love Island would be canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and there would not be a new series until 2021, in a big setback for the broadcaster's advertising revenues. ITV said in a statement on Monday that the novel coronavirus outbreak meant it would not be possible to make the seventh season of Love Island in a safe way this year.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open their lives for candid new series

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch in which they discuss their marriage, their problems, and their lives together. "The Biebers on Watch" launched on Monday with the first of 12 episodes shot by the couple in and around their Toronto home where they are currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria taps the power of music to try to beat coronavirus

Two dozen Lagos healthcare workers in scrubs and face masks rushed outside the isolation tents and, making sure to keep six feet apart on the bright green grass, danced and swayed as a saxophone and trumpet struck up the band. Inside the tents, some of the patients, all battling the coronavirus, watched through plastic windows and, if strong enough, danced and swayed along with them.

