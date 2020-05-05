Venezuela detains two U.S. 'mercenaries' after failed plot -Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that authorities have captured 13 "terrorists", including two U.S. citizens he described as mercenaries, on allegations they were involved in a failed plot to invade the country and oust him.

In a state television address, Maduro showed what he said were the passports and other identification cards of Airan Berry and Luke Denman, who he described as employees of Silvercorp, a Florida-based company whose owner has claimed responsibility for the invasion attempt.