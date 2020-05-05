Left Menu
Development News Edition

Money for worldwide AIDS fight at issue in Supreme Court

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:35 IST
Money for worldwide AIDS fight at issue in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court's second day of arguments by phone is devoted to a new version of a case it decided seven years ago involving federal money to fight AIDS around the world. The justices are taking up the Trump administration's appeal to force the foreign affiliates of U.S.-based health organizations to denounce prostitution as a condition of receiving taxpayer money.

As they did Monday, the justices and two lawyers representing the administration and the organizations will meet by telephone, with live audio available to the public. The court scheduled the arguments by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court ruled in 2013 that the anti-prostitution pledge, contained in a 2003 law, improperly restricts the U.S. groups' constitutional rights. The new question is whether the administration can subject the foreign organizations to the pledge.

Lower federal courts ruled that there is no real difference between the U.S. and foreign-based groups, which do AIDS prevention work in more than 100 countries. The administration argues that the foreign groups don't have the same rights as their domestic counterparts.

Former lawmakers including Senate Majority Leaders Bill Frist, a Republican, and Tom Daschle, a Democrat, took issue with the administration's stance. “Congress understood that an effective HIV/AIDS-fighting strategy requires not only collaboration with foreign governments and organizations, but also efforts by certain organizations to work directly with sex workers. These relationships require trust," they said in a court filing.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the court's 2013 opinion that the governments could not force the U.S. groups to “pledge allegiance to the government's policy of eradicating prostitution." Roberts and four other justices in the majority remain on the court. They are: Justices Samuel Alito, Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor. Justice Elena Kagan is not taking part, presumably because she worked on an earlier version of the case when she served in the Justice Department before joining the court.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Darul Uloom allows use of accumulated bank interests of mosque to help needy amid lockdown

A prominent Islamic seminary has issued a fatwa, allowing the use of interest accumulated on bank deposits of mosques to help the needy during the coronavirus-forced lockdown. The Darul Uloom Deoband gave its opinion in reply to a question...

ADB supports modernization of irrigation and vegetable production in Mongolia

The Asian Development Bank ADB and the Government of Mongolia today signed 40 million in loans and a 2 million Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction JFPR grant to support the modernization of government-owned irrigation networks and vegetable pr...

IOA seeks feedback from athletes, coaches on resumption of training

Conceding that the risk of athletes losing motivation in the ongoing lockdown is real, the Indian Olympic Association IOA on Tuesday sought the views of athletes, coaches and other stakeholders on how to restart the national camps. National...

Chris Evans tries to groom his dog to disastrous results

Chris Evans can save the world as Captain America but his dog grooming skills need some practiceThe Hollywood star tried to use his time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic to give his dog, Dodger, a haircut but it did not go well, Evan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020