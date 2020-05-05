Left Menu
Indian-origin man jailed for offensive graffiti outside temple in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:30 IST
Indian-origin man jailed for offensive graffiti outside temple in UK
An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 52 weeks' imprisonment after pleading guilty to writing offensive graffiti at a number of locations across Leicester in central England, some of which was deemed to be racially or religiously aggravated. Amit Divecha admitted to being responsible for the graffiti, written using a black marker pen, which was found outside a Hindu temple, the Boer War Memorial in Town Hall Square as well as on walls outside different businesses and premises in the city centre of Leicester. The 41-year-old was identified after CCTV footage was analysed by Leicestershire Police.

"The damage caused in the city centre was extremely offensive and a full investigation was undertaken to quickly bring the person responsible to justice," said Leicestershire Police Constable Sam Burton. "Thankfully Divecha was identified and arrested quickly before he could cause further offence to others. The street cleaning and care team at Leicester City Council also ensured the damage was cleared away quickly," he said. Divecha pleaded guilty to eight counts of racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage and 12 counts of criminal damage when he appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court last Thursday. He also admitted one count of possession of illegal Class A drugs and one count of possession of Class B drugs.

"We will not tolerate any form of hate against our communities and will investigate any such incidents thoroughly. I am grateful to all of those who supported this investigation during such uncertain times," Constable Burton added. All the offences were committed during the month of April, when the UK was under strict lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

