Spain wants to extend state of emergency

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:45 IST
Spain's Socialist-led government will ask parliament on Wednesday to extend the state of emergency another two weeks through May 24. But the conservative Popular Party, the main opposition, is reluctant.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says extending the state of emergency “is the only instrument that allows the government to limit mobility, in order to prevent contagion, save lives and protect citizens.” Health Minister Salvador Illa says the state of emergency, which has allowed the government to impose a lockdown, has been “essential” in reducing the daily infection rate from 35 per cent to 0.4 per cent. Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero warned that economic measures to cushion the pandemic's blow are dependent on state of emergency legislation.

If the Popular Party votes against the extension, it could scuttle the government's pandemic plans. It may decide to abstain, in which case the government's request should win approval..

