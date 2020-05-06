Saudi cabinet affirms Palestinian cause will remain 'central issue' for Arabs and Muslims -SPA

Saudi cabinet affirms Palestinian cause will remain 'central issue' for Arabs and Muslims -SPAReuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-05-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 04:25 IST
Saudi Arabia’s cabinet affirmed late on Tuesday that the Palestinian cause will remain a "central issue" for Arabs and Muslims, Saudi news agency said in a statement issued early on Wednesday.
The statement added the cabinet also reviewed the results of the emergency Arab League meeting which condemned the Israeli authorities plans to annex any Palestinian land.
