Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renegades, Chiefs win Road to Rio - Oceania openers

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:41 IST
Renegades, Chiefs win Road to Rio - Oceania openers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Renegades and Chiefs Esports Club rolled to victories Wednesday (late Tuesday night U.S. time) as play began in the ESL One: Road to Rio - Oceania event. Renegades swept ORDER 2-0, and Chiefs got past Ground Zero Gaming 2-0.

The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held on May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America, and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The Oceania event has four teams competing in a round-robin consisting of best-of-three matches. The top team from the group advances to finals, with the second- and third-place finishers moving on to a semifinal matchup.

Both playoff matches will be best-of-three. The Oceania champion will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $6,000 of the $10,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 100 Pro Tour points and $3,000.

Renegades opened with a 16-11 win on Train before dumping ORDER 16-12 on Inferno. Chiefs needed overtime to edge Ground Zero 19-16 on Mirage, then rolled to a 16-7 win on Nuke.

The Thursday matchups: ORDER vs. Chiefs Esports Club

Renegades vs. Ground Zero Gaming ESL One: Road to Rio - Oceania group standings, with the win-loss record and point differential:

T1. Chiefs Esports Club, 1-0, +12 T1. Renegades, 1-0, +9

T3. ORDER, 0-1, -9 T3. Ground Zero Gaming, 0-1, -12

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka government announces 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget.

Karnataka government announces 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget....

Strengthen health services in COVID and non-COVID hospitals: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen health services in both COVID and non-COVID hospitals in the state. Interacting with officials of Team-11 during a meeting to review health services ...

Punjab procures over 90 lakh MT of wheat in 19 days

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has said the state has successfully procured more than 90 lakh metric tonnes LMT of wheat in 19 days, out of a total expected 135 LMT. Congratulating the states farmers, labour and...

Samsung heir Lee says will not hand over management rights to children

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee said on Thursday that he will not hand over management rights to his children at the family-controlled conglomerate.The 51-year-old Lee also apologised for the groups failure to strictly abide by the law and et...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020