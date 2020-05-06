Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Latin America, face masks become a form of expression

PTI | Havana | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:46 IST
In Latin America, face masks become a form of expression

Rarely used in Latin America outside hospitals before the coronavirus pandemic, face masks are now compulsory for subway riders, supermarket shoppers and even joggers in some countries — and they're becoming a colorful part of the region's daily life. Motifs showing up on masks are varied, often reflecting local cultures. There are lucha libre-themed masks in Mexico, logos of soccer clubs in Argentina, Batman characters in Peru and colorful swimsuit prints in Colombia.

Some activists sport masks with political statements. “It's a garment that has a strong visual impact,” says Lauren Fajardo, one of the owners of Cuban fashion brand Dador. “It is also a way to express yourself. I don't even have to talk for someone to see what I'm trying to say with my face mask.” When the virus first started to spread in Latin America, pharmacies quickly ran out of conventional face masks, pushing up prices and even forcing medical personnel to go without them. But with lockdowns putting the brakes on business activity, local manufacturers reacted quickly, and grassroots producers also jumped in.

In Havana, women working at home on their sewing machines used leftover fabric to make free face masks for neighbours. In Rio de Janeiro, samba schools suspended production of flashy Carnival costumes and began churning out colourful masks. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei appeared on television wearing a mask emblazoned with the country's name, and his government commissioned the production of 4 million of the masks that were handed out for free.

In Peru's capital, designer Jhon Sanchez stopped printing designs on mugs and T-shirts, and used his equipment to make face masks with patriotic slogans like “Resist Peru” or with the logos of institutions like the national police force. “My previous production ground to a halt,” Sanchez said. “So I started to make face masks that had an added value — like messages that keep people positive.” More than 40 fashion companies in Colombia are producing masks, including several swimwear brands whose bikinis usually sell for USD 100 through US retailers like Nordstrom's, Bloomingdales and Amazon. The masks are made with the same colorful prints of toucans, jaguars, hummingbirds and other tropical motifs as the swimsuits.

"We wanted to be part of what is happening in the world right now” said Carolina Ordonez, chief designer at Palo Rosa beachwear, a Bogota company with 15 seamstresses. "We also needed to find work for the people who sew for us, so we are reinventing ourselves.” In Bolivia, the Mujeres Creando feminist association is making masks that emphasize womens' rights. “Staying at home is not the same as staying quiet,” says one message. Many entrepreneurs think masks will be popular for some time.

“They're here to stay,” said designer Leon Campa, who runs Benik, a Mexican company that makes colorful wallets, pencil cases and backpacks inspired by the country's cultural motifs. The company, based in the central state of Guanajuato, now makes 500 face masks each day that feature similar prints. Campa expects masks to continue evolving.

“Shoes would be a good comparison,” he said. “You can live without them, but using them provides benefits, and they've evolved in all kinds of sizes, styles, colors and materials.”.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case; locals concerned over 'low number of tests'

No fresh case of coronavirus was reported across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, keeping the tally of COVID-19 cases in district Gautam Buddh Nagar at 192, according to officials. Also, no patients were discharged on Wednesday, they s...

COVID-19: Cochin Shipyard resumes operations; Kolkata, Mumbai units still shut

Cochin Shipyard Limited CSL on Wednesday said it has resumed operations with reduced strength after Ernakulam district was notified as a green zone. The public sector ship repair and building yard, however, has not resumed operations at its...

Tejashwi cries foul over limiting of trains to those stuck just before lockdown

Limiting the facility of special trains to those stuck away from their native places since just before the lockdown would result in injustice to a large number of migrant workers from Bihar who might be deprived of a journey back home despi...

Urban Company recommends "Home Delivery" as way forward for the Beauty Industry

New Delhi India, May 6 ANI NewsVoir Urban Company commends the Government of India for taking swift and decisive action to curb the spread of COVID-19 through lockdowns. Going forward, we have to delicately balance both lives and livelihood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020