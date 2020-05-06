Left Menu
Vici Gaming open with decisive win at Road to Rio - Asia

Updated: 06-05-2020 21:07 IST
Vici Gaming open with decisive win at Road to Rio - Asia
Vici Gaming kicked off the ESL One: Road to Rio - Asia event Wednesday with a decisive victory against Lucid Dream in Group A action. VG followed up a 16-9 win on Mirage with a 16-3 win on Nuke. Also in Group A, TIGER swept Beyond Esports with a 16-14 win on Mirage and a 16-11 win on Dust II.

Group B also began with two sweeps, as Camel Riders defeated D13 and TYLOO won a hard-fought match with Mazaalai. Camel Riders won 16-6 on Nuke and 16-9 on Dust II, while TYLOO earned a 19-17 win on Dust II and a 16-13 decision on Mirage. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was postponed to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, plus Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The Asia event has eight teams competing in two groups in round-robin, best-of-three matches. The top two teams from each group advance to the single-elimination playoff bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-three. The Asia champion will receive 230 Pro Tour points and $4,000 of the $10,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 115 Pro Tour points and $2,000.

The Thursday matchups: Group A:

TIGER vs. Vici Gaming Beyond Esports vs. Lucid Dream

Group B: Camel Riders vs. TYLOO

D13 vs. Mazaalai ESL One: Road to Rio - Asia standings through Wednesday, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A: T1. Vici Gaming, 1-0, +20

T1. TIGER, 1-0, +7 T3. Beyond Esports, 0-1, -7

T3. Lucid Dream, 0-1, -20 Group B:

T1. Camel Riders, 1-0, +17 T1. TYLOO, 1-0, +5

T3. Mazaalai, 0-1, -5 T3. D13, 0-1, -17

