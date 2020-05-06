Risk of return to COVID-19 lockdowns real unless states lift restrictions gradually, says WHO

Moscow [Russia], May 6 (Sputnik/ANI): World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that risk of returning to lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic is real if countries do not lift restrictions carefully and gradually. "The risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition extremely carefully, and in a phased approach," he stated during opening remarks at a media briefing on COVID-19 earlier in the day.

The WHO director-general said that the organization recommended six criteria for consideration to countries eyeing to ease COVID-19 restrictions. According to Tedros, before lifting restrictions countries should ensure that number of cases is declining and transmission is under control; health systems are capable to "detect, isolate, test and treat every case and trace every contact"; risk of virus transmission is minimized in health facilities and nursing homes; preventive measures are still in force in places essential for people; importation risk can be managed and communities are ready to adjust to the "new norm." The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 3.7 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 258,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)