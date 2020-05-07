U.S. reaches settlement to recover over $49 mln involving Malaysia's 1MDB -DOJ

U.S. reaches settlement to recover over $49 mln involving Malaysia's 1MDB -DOJReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 07-05-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 06:57 IST
The United States has reached a settlement to recover more than $49 million involving Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, the Department of Justice said.
The DOJ said in a statement dated May 6 it has settled its civil forfeiture cases against assets acquired by Khadem al-Qubaisi using funds allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB and laundered through financial institutions in several jurisdictions, including the United States, Switzerland, Singapore and Luxembourg.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Malaysian
- Department of Justice
- Luxembourg
- Switzerland
- Singapore
- MDB