Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andbox signs N.Y. streamer, creator CDNThe3rd

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 07:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 07:48 IST
Andbox signs N.Y. streamer, creator CDNThe3rd

Andbox, the biggest esports organization in New York City, is teaming with one of the city's most popular content creators in an effort to continue the organization's growth, particularly in the world of Valorant. Andbox and Caesar "CDNThe3rd" Noriega announced the partnership in a joint statement Wednesday. CDNThe3rd is 38th in Twitch followers according to Social Blade with just north of 2 million followers. According to Andbox, CDNThe3rd -- better known as "Ceez" by his fans -- has more than 4.5 million followers across all social media platforms.

The move comes a month after Andbox entered into a similar partnership with FIFA gaming champion and creator Mike LaBelle. Among the first ventures between Andbox and CDNThe3rd will be a $5,000 event featuring Valorant, the new multiplayer game from Riot Games released last month. The tournament will be open exclusively to CDNThe3rd's subscribers. Also as part of the deal, CDNThe3rd will have his own line of merchandise.

"The energy and enthusiasm shown by the Andbox team to promote and support gaming in the tristate area was noticeable from Day 1 and I really appreciated that," CDNThe3rd said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to supporting the continued growth and development of the gaming community here." Andbox is the parent company of the New York Excelsior of the Overwatch League and New York Subliners in the Call of Duty League.

"CDNThe3rd is one of the most popular streamers in the New York City area, and we could not be more excited to have him join Andbox," Rohit Gupta, the company's co-founder and chief product officer, said in the statement. "The high-level of enthusiasm and passion he brings on a daily basis to gaming will give Andbox even more opportunities to connect with the local New York gaming community as we continue to grow." According to the release, CDNThe3rd's involvement with Andbox will include creating content, hosting events and doing apparel drops.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia stocks relieved by China export surprise, US bonds face debt flood

Asian shares pared early losses on Thursday after Chinese exports proved far stronger than even bulls had imagined, while U.S. bond investors were still daunted by the staggering amount of new debt set to be sold in coming weeks.Beijing rep...

Alert Level 2 to see more activity open up in NZ: PM Jacinda Ardern

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesnt bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.Every alert level to f...

Dybala gets coronavirus all-clear but Torino player tests positive

Juventus star Paulo Dybala revealed that he has been given the all-clear six weeks after contracting coronavirus, but Serie A rivals Torino confirmed that one of their players had tested positive. Many people talked in the past weeks ... bu...

German football has 'enormous responsibility', says Neuer ahead of May 15 restart

Germany captain Manuel Neuer says Bundesliga footballers have an enormous responsibility after the league announced it will restart from May 15, having been granted permission to resume from Angela Merkels government. The German Football Le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020