Left Menu
Development News Edition

German economy minister: We'll prevent Lufthansa from being sold out

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:01 IST
German economy minister: We'll prevent Lufthansa from being sold out
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The German government will prevent Lufthansa, the country's flagship carrier, from being sold out, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Bild newspaper on Thursday.

"Lufthansa, like other companies, is part of our economy's family silver," Altmaier said. "That's why we'll prevent this ... from being sold out."

He also said: "We'll defend ourselves against foreign investors who think they can get bargain prices for famous and renowned German companies."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand high source of revenue for railways, but cost for ferrying stranded migrants back to state not waived: state CM Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand high source of revenue for railways, but cost for ferrying stranded migrants back to state not waived state CM Hemant Soren....

China to give foreign firms equal access to govt support policies- commerce ministry

China will ensure foreign firms have equal access to government support policies, including those on land and tax cuts, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.The Ministry made the comments at a weekly briefing in response to concerns raise...

Soccer-Dyche and Burnley squad favour restart to Premier League season

Players from Premier League club Burnley are unanimously in favour of completing the current season and resuming training and play once coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased, manager Sean Dyche said.Dyche held a call via with his squa...

Vizag gas leak: Cine personalities express shock, pray for speedy recovery of affected

Indian film personalities such as R Madhavan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, SS Rajamouli and others on Thursday expressed dismay after at least 11 people died and 1,000 others were exposed to the gas leak tragedy at a chemical plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020