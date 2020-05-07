Indo-Pacific partnership will be more important in coming days: EAM after conversation with Japanese counterpart
After holding a conversation with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Indo-Pacific partnership of both the countries will be even more important in coming days. "Glad to converse with FM @moteging of #Japan today. Discussed return of our nationals in the #CoronaVirus situation. Also dwelled on economic recovery challenges including supply chain resilience. Our #IndoPacific partnership will be even more important in the coming days," said EAM in a tweet.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe to discuss global health and economic challenges emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the leaders jointly-expressed their appreciation for the support and facilitation provided during the present crisis to each other's citizens present in their respective territories and agreed to continue such coordination. (ANI)
