Another consignment of Indian gifted wheat for Afghanistan to reach Chabahar in 3 days

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:56 IST
Tahir Qadiry, Charge d'Affaires, Afghan Embassy.. Image Credit: ANI

Tahir Qadiry, Afghan Charge d'Affaires to India on Thursday said that another consignment of Indian gifted wheat for Afghanistan will reach Chabahar in three days. "Another 10,000 of the 75,000 tonnes of Indian gifted wheat for #Afghanistan to reach Chabahar in 3 days. 1st consignment of 5,000 tonnes took same route from Kandla to Iran and then via land to Nimroz in end April," Qadiry said in a tweet.

Last month, India shipped the first consignment of 5,022 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan to ensure food security during difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic. "251 containers carrying the first consignment of 5,022 MT of wheat out of the total gift of 75,000 MT from India to Afghanistan set sail from Kandla port to Chabahar port today. The remaining consignments will follow in the weeks ahead," the Indian embassy in Afghanistan had announced.

Last year, India Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar had said that India would gift 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. (ANI)

