Nepal: Celebrating Buddha Jayanti under spell of Lockdown

It should have been abuzz with worshippers, serpentine lines and people chanting hymns of "Om Mane Padmey hum" in and around Swayambhunath on occasion of Buddha Jayanti but this year it all was absent.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:48 IST
Nepal: Celebrating Buddha Jayanti under spell of Lockdown
Less footfalls in Buddhist shrine in Kathmandu enlisted in World Heritage Site.. Image Credit: ANI

It should have been abuzz with worshippers, serpentine lines and people chanting hymns of "Om Mane Padmey hum" in and around Swayambhunath on occasion of Buddha Jayanti but this year it all was absent. The nationwide lockdown and government's strict directive to keep away from places hosting mass gathering resulted in less footfalls in Buddhist shrine in Kathmandu enlisted in World Heritage Site.

"This time due to the pandemic, people couldn't come here which has decreased the flow of people. In earlier years worshippers use to come on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti but this year the flow is low due to the epidemic," Keshang Lyamo told ANI after performing prayers at Swayambhunath Stupa. Buddha Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Baisakh of the Lunar Calendar every year. Born in Lumbini of Nepal, Gautam Buddha, profounder as well as messenger of non-violence and peace is remembered on this day.

Buddhists from Nepal and other countries has been celebrating the day wishing for peace and tranquility in the world but this year it remained almost absent from public view. "This year- Baisakh Day- celebrated with great pump and vigor earlier years, organizing international conferences made us unable to celebrate on the way of before," Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said in his message on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

He further claimed that Nepal has reported relatively low infection of COVID-19 but shouldn't be careless regarding the precautions needed to be used. "Due to the effective plans and decisions made on by the government, the condition in Nepal hasn't turned sinister. But there are some signs and symptoms signalizing it to be serious. If we don't adopt precautions, aren't prepared on our own for the containment, an inclusive understanding this pandemic can turn the condition grimmer, so we need to be aware about it," PM Oli warned about the COVID-19 situation in Nepal.

Nepal till date has registered 99 cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus with 22 successful recoveries. (ANI)

Videos

