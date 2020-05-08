At least 65 killed in flooding, landslides in Rwanda

At least 65 killed in flooding, landslides in RwandaPTI | Kigali | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:56 IST
At least 65 people are dead after flooding and landslides in Rwanda, officials said Thursday after overnight heavy rains. Nearly 100 homes were washed away. The landslides were still occurring in the morning in Gakenke district in the mountainous northwest, resident Gilbert Mugabo told The Associated Press.
The East African nation has seen dozens of deaths caused by torrential rains in recent weeks but Wednesday night's downpour was the worst in months, the ministry of emergency management said. “We have so far counted 65 people dead from last night's heavy rains. We urge people to leave risk areas,” the ministry tweeted.
The flooding and mudslides swept away bridges and left some roads inaccessible..
