Liquid dump 100 Thieves, move into Road to Rio - NA semis

Team Liquid swept 100 Thieves 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - North America event. Liquid will oppose FURIA Esports in a Saturday semifinal match. The first semifinal will be played Friday, with Cloud9 opposing Gen.G Esports.

100 Thieves and Team Envy will meet in the fifth-place match on Saturday. The third-place match and the grand final are scheduled for Sunday. All playoff contests are best-of-three. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional qualifying began in North America, South America, Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) began in April. The Asia and Oceania regions began play Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The North American champion will receive $18,000 of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get $13,000. On Thursday, Liquid prevailed 16-8 on Mirage behind a team-high 20 kills from Jake "Stewie2k" Yip. Liquid completed the sweep with a 16-10 win on Vertigo, getting 25 kills from Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski.

ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - North America final results, with prize money and Regional Major Ranking points: 1. $18,000, 1,600 points

2. $13,00, 1,500 points 3. $8,000, 1,400 points

4. $6,000, 1,300 points 5. $5,000, 1,200 points

6. $4,000, 1,100 points 7-8. $2,000, 950 points -- Evil Geniuses, MIBR

9-10. $1,000, 750 points -- Triumph, Bad News Bears 11. no prize money, 600 points -- Yeah Gaming

12. no prize money, no points (disqualified) -- Orgless --Field Level Media